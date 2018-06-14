SOCIETY

Jump for joy! Teen with Down syndrome dances with delight at graduation

A high school graduate danced his way to his diploma.

MIDLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas teenager made sure everyone knew how happy he was to receive his high school diploma.

The video of 19-year-old Carlos Neria jumping for joy at the podium on stage June 2 has been viewed nearly 34,000 times.

Carlos has Down syndrome. His mother says he's been a blessing ever since he was born.

"He's given us an example of sharing, of love, of happiness. Nothing gets him down. He looks up and points to God. He's full of faith. Lots of faith," Teresa Neria told KWES.

The Midland ISD Education Foundation shared the video of Carlos' excitement at graduation to Facebook, writing, "The joy this precious young man displayed will bring tears to your eyes."

Carlos plans to spend the summer in a class that teaches life skills to special needs students.
