HEALTHCHECK

Being 'hangry' is a real thing, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Being 'hangry' is real. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

It turns out being "hangry,' meaning so hungry you're angry, is a real thing.

According to a team from the University of North Carolina, an empty stomach can trigger an emotional response.

However, it doesn't just happen because of a drop in blood sugar.

Hunger causes the body to release the stress hormones and adrenaline.

The hungrier you are, the more hormones are released, causing stress which can lead to anger.

So maybe, keep a snack nearby.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfoodstudy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Woman discovers cancer thanks to doctor watching HGTV
Walmart changing pharmacy policies to combat opioid abuse
Eagles fan receives life-saving kidney donation from Patriots fan
Family credits Apple Watch for saving daughter's life
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News