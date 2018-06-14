Mom accused of leaving 7-year-old son alone in hot car while shoplifting makeup from Walmart

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother is facing charges after deputies say she left her child alone in a hot car while allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart.

On Wednesday, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office was called to the Walmart located in the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield for a reported shoplifter. Dimitric Knight was caught with more than $70 worth of makeup hidden inside her purse as she tried to exit the store without paying, officials say.

During the course of the investigation, the Constable Deputy discovered Knight left her 7-year-old son in the backseat of her vehicle for more than 40 minutes. The vehicle was found not running, with temperatures above 90 degrees and only one window down approximately four inches.

"Just a very, very unfortunate situation for a mother to go in and be thieving from a store and on top of that leave her 7-year-old child in a hot vehicle under these conditions," said Constable Mark Herman.

The child was treated at the location before being released to a family member.

Knight was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with child endangerment. Her bond is set at $1,000.

RELATED: What should you do if you see a child left alone in a hot car
