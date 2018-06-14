Poor Pups! Porcupine leaves Texas dogs with face full of quills  

Two dogs in Bangs, Texas, picked a fight with a porcupine and lost. The pictures are heartbreaking and show quills stuck all over each of the dogs' faces.In one picture, you could barely see one of the dogs nose, eyes and mouth.The dog's owner says it happened during the night and when she woke up the next morning she saw the frightening sight.She rushed her dogs to an animal clinic and it took almost an hour and a half for each dog to have most of the quills removed.Doctors say it's going to take two weeks to remove quills still stuck under their skin.Both dogs will be monitored over the next few days but they are expected to recover.