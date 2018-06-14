LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas police release body cam footage from mass shooting

Las Vegas police released body camera footage from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017 during a country music concert. (KABC)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Las Vegas police released body camera footage from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017 during a country music concert.

Hours of footage was released and videos show the moments first responders arrived to officers and other concert goers helping the wounded get to ambulances.

In one video, the rounds and rounds of bullets being fired from Stephen Paddock's gun are heard and an officer yells he's been hit and falls to the ground.

Another video shows authorities calling dispatch as they rush a woman who was shot in the head to a nearby hospital.

Names of the officers were not provided, and police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the material released months after the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

Video, audio and documents have not shed light on a motive for the shooting, and the elected head of the police department said the investigation has not identified one.

The department also released 511 additional audio clips from 911 calls - a similar number to those made public last week.

A preliminary police report released in January said Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler, researched police SWAT tactics, rented hotel rooms overlooking other outdoor concerts and investigated potential targets in at least four U.S. cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
