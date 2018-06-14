Suspect shoots ex, another man before turning gun on himself in SW Houston, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and another man before shooting himself in the head inside an apartment. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who police say shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend inside a southwest Houston apartment before turning the gun on himself has died.

Ten people were inside the apartment at the time, including five children.

According to authorities, the suspect climbed a second-floor balcony of the complex on Jorine near Imogene, near Highway 59, just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

He then broke into the apartment, shooting his ex, 25-year-old Keyana Dean, and her new boyfriend, 24-year-old Otis Small, officials tell ABC13.

The suspect went to the parking lot, where he shot himself in the head. The 23-year-old man later died at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Police have not yet released his name.

Dean and Small were shot in the shoulder and the arm. They were taken to the hospital. Police say they are expected to survive.

Another man who was inside one of the apartment's bedrooms with his 6-year-old daughter said he heard screaming and then gunshots.

He told his daughter to get under the bed and that he was ready to take a bullet for her. They were not hurt.

We're told the suspect is the father of two of the five children also inside the apartment at the time.

The kids range in age from six months to 14 years old. None of them were injured.

Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and the man she was with before turning the gun on himself.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News