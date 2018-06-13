Search underway for escaped inmate who vanished from Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands

Ricky Rangel escaped from custody while being treated at a hospital in The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching for an escaped inmate who disappeared while being treated at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

Ricky Rangel was last seen on foot in the area of Research Forest and Six Pines Drive, wearing a baseball cap, dark blue shirt and grey shorts.

Rangel stands at 5' 6", weighs 125 pounds and is 55 years old.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Rangel is a DWI suspect.

If you see him, call the sheriff's office.

