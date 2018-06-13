Ricky Rangel escaped from custody from HCSO while being treated at Memorial Herman Woodlands. Rangel was last seen on foot in the area of Research Forest and Six Pines Dr. wearing a baseball cap, dark blue shirt and grey shorts. DOB 2-23-63- 5’6” 125 pounds, @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/7Oa8bqp7KQ — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) June 14, 2018

Deputies are searching for an escaped inmate who disappeared while being treated at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.Ricky Rangel was last seen on foot in the area of Research Forest and Six Pines Drive, wearing a baseball cap, dark blue shirt and grey shorts.Rangel stands at 5' 6", weighs 125 pounds and is 55 years old.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Rangel is a DWI suspect.If you see him, call the sheriff's office.