Facebook brings Coding Scholarship Program to Houston, aims to train 1 million people with digital skills

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Facebook's Coding Scholarship Program will kick off in Houston on Saturday, June 16.

Facebook has partnered with the Flatiron School and the Houston Area Urban League to give 25 students a full scholarship to attend Flatiron's flagship 15-week Immersive Full Stack Web Development Course.

Facebook also announced its commitment to train one million people and small business owners in the U.S. in digital skills by 2020. The COO, Sheryl Sandberg, has collaborated with Mayor Turner and mayors from Boston and Columbia at the U.S. Mayor's Conference to help with this effort.

In addition, Facebook announced they will be teaching local digital skills with partners the Houston Area Urban League, Flatiron and Baker-Ripley.
