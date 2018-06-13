HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Woman damages several vehicles while leading deputies on chase in West Houston, authorities say

Woman damages several vehicles while leading deputies on chase in West Houston, authorities say (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two wanted suspects were arrested after leading Precinct 5 deputies on a foot and car chase that left several vehicles damaged Saturday night.

Deputies say the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 13100 block of Westheimer when they tried to pull over Sonya Aguirre and Juan Berlanga-Villarreal, both 22, during a routine traffic stop.

Aguirre, who was driving, sped away, taking deputies on a high-speed pursuit north on Eldridge Parkway and then back to Westheimer.

Authorities say Aguirre encountered heavy traffic as she tried to evade arrest, and rammed into several vehicles in an attempt to clear a path to escape.

When the suspects' damaged vehicle was unable to continue, Aguirre and Berlanga-Villarreal pulled into a parking lot and tried to escape on foot. Deputies were able to quickly catch and arrest them both.

Aguirre and Berlanga-Villarreal have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. Both also had felony warrants out for their arrest.

Aguirre was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found a bag of crystal meth in her possession.

Several vehicles were struck by Aguirre during the pursuit, but none of their occupants were injured.
