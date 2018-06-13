To bring water to a safe level, bring water to a rolling boil for 3-5 minutes.

It is important to let boiled water cool before using it.

Use only bottled or boiled water to wash your hands.

It is safe to shower or bathe in untreated water.

Use only bottled or boiled water to bathe an infant.

Use only boiled or bottled water to wash dishes.

Use only bottled or boiled water to brush your teeth.

Pets are not generally affected by drinking untreated water.

You can wash clothes with untreated water.

Authorities in Liberty County have ordered a boil water notice for the city of Daisetta until further notice.We do not know why the boil water notice was issued or how long it may be in effect.Daisetta city officials said residents can direct questions by phone to 936-536-6761.It is important for Daisetta residents affected by the boil water notice to know the do's and don'ts of untreated tap water. Here are some tips:Drinking or exposure to untreated water can lead to diarrhea, cramps, nausea, possible jaundice, headaches or fatigue.Symptoms may appear as early as a few hours to several days after infection. If you are ill with these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.