Rice Football holds memorial for Honorary Owl "Ziggy"

"Ziggy" Stoval-Redd, who battled leukemia and was an honorary Rice Owl, has died.

Rice Football held a memorial for their Honorary Owl, Fre'derick "Ziggy" Stoval-Redd on Wednesday at Rice Stadium.Stoval-Redd died on June 1 after a battle with leukemia. He had been an Honorary Owl since 2015."Ziggy" joined the Owls as part of TEAM IMPACT, which is a program that gives kids battling illnesses the opportunity to meet Division I athletic programs."His indomitable spirit and radiant smile were a constant source of inspiration for everyone associated with Rice Football, no matter if it was during his visits to practice or our visits to him during his treatments," the team said in a statement.