Angleton ISD giving free meals to all students next year

Angleton ISD announced that they will provide free breakfast and lunch for the 2018-2019 school year to all students through the Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision.The district says they are changing their policy for serving meals to children under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.The system is supposed to eliminate the collection of meal applications for free and reduced-price student meals as well as collecting payment for basic student meals.Add-ons, including chips, ice cream and other snacks will still be available for an extra cost.According to AISD, this new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators, and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.