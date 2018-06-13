RACIAL PROFILING

Actor claims he was racially profiled and mistakenly arrested at a Southern California mall

GLENDALE, California (KTRK) --
An actor says he was racially profiled when he was mistakenly arrested at a Southern California mall.

Darris Love says he was returning to the Apple Store in Glendale when he realized he forgot to get his parking validated.

At the same time, police were searching for three men, who were also black, wanted in a burglary ring and led officers on a high-speed chase.

"As a black male, I immediately said, 'you know what, I better slow down and not run because there's obviously a lot of police here,' and the split second that I did that, the police were already behind me saying, 'Freeze before we blow your head off!'" Love said.

Love said police didn't look at surveillance video from the Apple Store to check if he'd been there the entire time.

It took seven hours before he was released.

He's best known for playing Ray Alvarado in the 90's sitcom "The Secret World of Alex Mack."
