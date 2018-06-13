In the past few years, investigators have remained puzzled about several mysterious deaths in the Houston and surrounding areas.Here's what we know about some of the recent cases:In 2016, a young child was discovered in a garbage bag in Madisonville on I-45.The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the body was enclosed in a white plastic garbage bag with a pink dress, a size 4 disposable diaper and two socks.An autopsy was not able to definitively determine the child's age, sex or race, but dental records indicate that he or she was between 3 and 5 years old.If you have any information that may help authorities identify the child, please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755.In October of 2017, a body of what investigators believe was a 3 to 5-year-old boy was found on the beach in Galveston.Authorities believe the child died about October 17-18, 2017, and was put into the water in the Galveston County area. Since they do not have an identity of the boy, investigators are referring to him as "Little Jacob."Autopsy results are inconclusive about how the child died, but he did not drown. His body showed signs of neglect and injuries consistent with abuse, detectives say.The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the child and the family members who were caring for him at the time of his death. Tips can be submitted by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBI.In March this year, a severed head was found in a bag near Lake Houston.Volunteers discovered the human remains while cleaning up trash and debris along the bridge in the 11000 block of FM 1960 East on March 24."There were small holes in the bag and hair was visible when they looked into those small holes they could make out the profile of the head," said Andrew Barr, a homicide detective with HPD.Police are trying to track down a man who they think may be connected.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.