ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Climb aboard this stunning and sticky new exhibit at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Walk-through immersive exhibit, Big Bambu at MFAH (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Viewing art doesn't usually require signing a safety waiver before the seeing, but then most sculptures don't thrillingly bridge the divide between art and spectator like the latest incarnation of Mike and Doug Starn's Big Bambú project, This Thing Called Life, now at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

For five summers in a row, the MFAH has presented a large-scale immersive installation inside the Caroline Wiess Law Building, an offering that has quickly become the coolest annual art tradition for many Houstonians. But this year's piece from acclaimed contemporary artists, Mike and Doug Starn, might be the most ambitious yet, as the twin brothers seem to have grown a vast bamboo forest for us to explore.

And yes, the Museum is requiring visitors to read the guidelines for experiencing the installation and sign a waiver before making that journey into This Thing Called Life.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News