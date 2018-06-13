Climb aboard this stunning and sticky new exhibit at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

HOUSTON --Viewing art doesn't usually require signing a safety waiver before the seeing, but then most sculptures don't thrillingly bridge the divide between art and spectator like the latest incarnation of Mike and Doug Starn's Big Bambú project, This Thing Called Life, now at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
For five summers in a row, the MFAH has presented a large-scale immersive installation inside the Caroline Wiess Law Building, an offering that has quickly become the coolest annual art tradition for many Houstonians. But this year's piece from acclaimed contemporary artists, Mike and Doug Starn, might be the most ambitious yet, as the twin brothers seem to have grown a vast bamboo forest for us to explore.
And yes, the Museum is requiring visitors to read the guidelines for experiencing the installation and sign a waiver before making that journey into This Thing Called Life.
To read more about this story go to CultureMap