If you're planning a float trip in New Braunfels, make sure you know the tubing laws.You can still take your favorite drink, but it must be in a non-disposable container. That includes water bottles, wine boxes, disposable cups, soda and beer cans, snack packs and zip bags.Instead, you can use large jugs, reusable sports bottles and cups, insulated thermoses, reusable containers and a cooler -- one per person.