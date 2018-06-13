SPORTS

ESPN to honor coaches killed in Parkland shooting at ESPY Awards

ESPN to honor coaches killed in Parkland shooting (KTRK)

The ESPY awards are hosted by ESPN and honor some of the best athletes and sports moments over the past year. This year's ceremony takes place on July 18 and will have a special moment.

The Best Coach Award is usually given to one coach. ESPN has decided to throw away the tradition this year and honor Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon with their families receiving the award.

Feis, Beigel and Hixon were coaches at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where the school shooting took place in February. The coaches used their bodies as shields to protect students and were killed.

Feis was a football coach with Beigel and Hixon coaching the cross country team. Hixon was also the athletic director.

ESPN's Vice President said the coaches are being honored for "their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students."
