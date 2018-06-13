MOVIE

Alamo Drafthouse hosts tour of new location in Katy

Alamo Drafthouse opening location in Katy (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Alamo Drafthouse has added a new location in the Houston area.

"We got a closer look at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-LaCenterra on Wednesday."

This is the third location to open in the Houston area, with one of the two currently opened also in Katy.

Alamo Drafthouse opened in 1997 and adds more to the experience than solely watching a movie.

Customers can eat and drink during their movie, making it a perfect place for family nights or dates. Chefs will sometimes make a special menu in advance of a highly-anticipated film.
