EDUCATION

NY school superintendent eliminates homework for elementary school students

EMBED </>More Videos

NY school superintendent eliminates homework for elementary school students. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
It's a dream come true -- at least, for a fifth grader.

Elementary school students in one Long Island town will be a little less disappointed at summer's end now that the school district introduced a new policy: no more homework.

Long Beach Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher announced in a June 6 letter to parents that starting in September, schools will eliminate traditional homework and instead encourage students to read, play and wonder.

In the letter, Gallagher said that research suggests that homework has a positive effect on middle and high school achievements but not elementary school grades.

Instead, students are sacrificing reading time because they're too tired from finishing homework.

"The U.S. Department of Education found that, generally, the more students read for fun on their own time, the higher their reading scores," Gallagher said in the letter.

Teachers will actively encourage reading every day, and Gallagher asked for parents to support their children's "sense of wonder."

"Curiosity is the foundation of learning. Ask your children every night, 'What's one thing you wondered about today?' Research answers to their wonderings," Gallagher said. "And do it together, joyfully. You will model for your child that learning is fun!"

Last month, North Rockland School District in New York also reviewed a no homework policy.

Click here to read the entire letter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolstudentsreadingu.s. & world
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News