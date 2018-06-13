Pitch 25 Beer Park kicks off with 100 taps in EaDo

A new beer garden and soccer-themed bar has launched in the neighborhood. Called Pitch 25 Beer Park, the addition is located at 2120 Walker St. in East Downtown and comes courtesy of Houston Dynamo legend Brian Ching, per Eater Houston.
Customers can make selections from the 100 taps menu. There's a variety of flavors, wines and frozen beverages. The brews are categorized under fruity and spicy, like the Weisstheimer by 8th Wonder Brewery; dark and roasty; malty and sweet; crisp and clean; sour, tart and funky; and hoppy and bitter, like the Space Dust IPA from Elysian Brewing.
Hungry? There are snacks, salads, loaded fries, burgers and chicken wings available.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the bar has been warmly received by patrons.
Trang B., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on June 8, said, "This is a great destination for a post-work or post-game/pre-game drink. It is inviting and oh-so spacious! The bartenders were quick, and the waitstaff is readily available."
Yelper Bonnie D. added, "This place is amazing. The space has the best atmosphere I have ever seen! Great vibes, friendly staff!"
Head on over to check it out: Pitch 25 Beer Park is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
