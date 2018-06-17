SPORTS

Morton Ranch High School student edits J.J Watt in prom picture

EMBED </>More Videos

Student edits JJ Watt into prom photos. (Credit: Jessica Castanon) (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Morton Ranch High School student took J.J. Watt to prom...sort of.

Bianca Rdz-Caskey, 17, says she has been inspired by Watt and the acts of generosity he has done in the community.

"There are many people out there that have various dreams. One of my dreams has always been to meet J.J. Watt. He's not just like any athlete out there. He cares for his community just like anybody else. Not just by words but by his various acts around the community. He's truly someone for the younger generation to look up to," Rdz-Caskey said.

Rdz-Caskey was diagnosed with dyslexia and said she's had to work twice as hard compared to other students.

She said she had to think to herself that nothing is impossible and that she could achieve anything in this world like Watt.

While the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year did not actually go to prom with her, she used her editing skills to create cute photos of what it might have looked like if he had.

Bianca says she plans on majoring in Pediatric Radiology in order to help people just like Watt.

Photo credit: JessQueen Photography
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjj wattpromHouston TexansKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News