SPORTS

Alex Bregman sits down with Mattress Mack for interview on baseball and giving back

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman sit down for candid interview about baseball and giving back. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Whenever you see Mattress Mack (Jim McIngvale), it is likely he is representing a Houston sports team in some fashion. He donned a 2017 World Series jersey while interviewing Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as the two have developed a friendship over the past year.

The Astros gave McIngvale a World Series Championship ring in April after giving a full refund to customers who spent at least $3,000 on mattresses when the team won the World Series in 2017, costing him $10 million.

The interview started with McIngvale telling Bregman a story about a little league parade he was a grand marshal for. He told Bregman the Astros foundation provided uniforms for all teams involved and renovated the fields, which made Bregman discuss how the Astros pride themselves on being involved in the community.

Bregman broke down a game-day routine for McIngvale as McIngvale said he is a big believer in work ethic. It started with Bregman saying the team arrives six hours before a game and will eat lunch, watch film of the pitcher their facing, lift weights and finish with pre-game work on the field before eating around three hours before the game. He said he wanted to be a baseball player at five years old and gave credit to his parents for advice given during the journey.

"They really instilled a work ethic in me at a young age," Bregman said.

Being an MLB player has its perks. Players are able to be on first class private flights, visit cities across the country, and are provided with meals. But through all of that, Bregman said nothing compares to the three hours of game time in front of fans. He said the most difficult part of being a player is staying healthy for a 162-game stretch.

"Those three hours of competing with everything you got is the most fun time ever," Bregman said.

The interview closed with Bregman saying he would sleep better if he had a Tempur Pedic mattress. McIngvale plugged in the "Win it all, Get it all" promotion which is the same deal as the 2017 season. Customers who spend over $3,000 on mattresses will receive a full refund if the Astros repeat as World Series Champions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosmattress mackHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News