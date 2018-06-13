STYLE & FASHION

Houston model lands gig with Khloe Kardashian's high-end jean brand

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston model has been selected to join Khloe Kardashian's summer clothing campaign. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston model is keeping up with the Kardashians.

George Ranch High School graduate Morgan Lindsey is one of 10 models chosen to represent Khloe Kardashian's high-end jean brand Good American.

Kardashian hosted an open casting call, looking for models "no matter your size, shape or heritage" she posted on Instagram back in October.

After completing an online application, going through an interview, audition and a private photo shoot, Lindsey was selected out of over 20,000 women.

"It is truly an honor to be a part of such an amazing team. Everyone is so nice, and I really like the fact that they think about everyone. They want to represent everyone," Lindsey told ABC13.

Lindsey is featured now on the Good American website along with nine other women who are part of what Kardashian calls the #GOODSQUAD.

"These women showed us their confidence by turning out all over the country, standing up for their beliefs and embracing their beauty which radiates from within," the site reads.

Lindsey was photographed for the company in Los Angeles in February.

After her upcoming photo shoot in Dallas, she will transfer to the University of Houston where she will study mass communication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionkardashian familyclothingwomen's clothingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Kate Spade's father dies on eve of her funeral, family says
Man's inspiring story led to award-winning toilet paper wedding dress
Meghan Markle shines in Givenchy in first solo outing with the queen
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News