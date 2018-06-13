Teen shot while playing "You Lackin" challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

16 year old shot playing "you lackin" social media game (KTRK)

GRIMES COUNTY (KTRK) --
A social media challenge called "You Lackin'" is being blamed for the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office says on June 10, 17-year-old Raul Garcia Jr., and a 16-year-old friend obtained guns and were riding around in a car.

Investigators say the two started playing the "You Lackin" challenge, in which one person points a gun at the other and asks, "You Lackin?" The other person, in turn, pulls a gun out, pointing it back, saying "No."

The sheriff's office says Garcia pointed the gun at his friend and it discharged, striking him in the face.

Garcia then drove the victim to the hospital and was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social media
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News