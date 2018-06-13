Deputy saves 3-year-old boy choking on quarter

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputy caught on video saving child choking on coin (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
An Oklahoma mother is calling a deputy her guardian angel after he showed up at just the right time to help her choking son.

Deputy William Wheeler stopped after he saw a woman waving for help outside a car wash after she thought her 3-year-old son Chaz had swallowed a sucker.

"Is it out of your throat, baby?" Victoria Terrill asked her son.

"You need to get it out, buddy," Wheeler said.

Terrill said she didn't know what to do, but Wheeler showed up and jumped into action.

After Wheeler hit him on the back three times, it came out. A quarter flew out of Chaz's mouth.

"If it wasn't for him, we don't know if we'd be sitting here right now," Terrill said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
childrenbody camerascoinscaught on videou.s. & worldchokingOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News