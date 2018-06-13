HARTFORD, Connecticut --Two transgender athletes dominated at the Connecticut state championships for girls' track-and-field.
However, there are mixed views about their victories.
Terry Miller and Andaya Yearwood are both sophomores.
Miller took first place in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash. Yearwood placed second in the 100 meter dash.
WTNH-TV reports petitions have been started by some parents and students to make sure athletes are classified by their birth gender.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference says their policy is directly in line with state law and in order for their policy to change, the state law also would have to change.