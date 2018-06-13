'She was negligent' - Sheriff criticizes grandmother's care of toddler wandering in woods for more than a day

Bullitt County Sheriff Erik Butler did not hold back about the care of a toddler found wandering in the woods after being missing for more than a day. Speaking about the grandmother watching her, Butler said, "She was negligent for the care of that child." (KTRK)

BULLITT COUNTY, Kentucky --
After more than 24 hours away from her family, a toddler was found safe in Kentucky.

However, there are still unanswered questions about what happened to the little girl.

The family's dog returned home and authorities knew 2-year-old Charlee Campbell would be nearby.

Charlee was found in the woods near her house.

Officials had already combed through those woods searching for the girl since she disappeared Thursday morning.

They suspect the girl fell asleep and that made her hard to find by search teams.

Speaking about the care of the toddler, Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell told WDRB-TV, "She was negligent for the care of that child. She has a responsibility to watch and care for that child."

At first, deputies said they believed it was a child custody issue. They interviewed several family members while searching for the child.

After 32 hours, the toddler was found covered in mud and ticks. She was taken to a hospital. Officials say she is expected to be okay.
