DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

Murder trial begins for man accused in deadly fight outside Denny's

EMBED </>More Videos

Trial begins for man accused in deadly fight outside Denny's, Mayra Moreno reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the most anticipated trials in Harris County this year is underway.

On Wednesday, attorneys delivered their opening statements in the trial of Terry Thompson, who is charged in the murder of John Hernandez.
EMBED More News Videos

Complete opening arguments of the trial of Terry Thompson


Last May, Thompson got into a fight with Hernandez outside a Denny's restaurant in northeast Harris County.

In cell phone video, you can see the husband of former Harris County Sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson, holding Hernandez in a chokehold. The fight video is expected to be shown in court on Thursday.

Thompson's wife is also charged with murder.

However, attorneys on both sides acknowledge the video is only about a minute long and doesn't give a full picture of what happened.

More surveillance video is expected to be shown during the trial.

Hernandez's family was in court Wednesday. They spoke outside of the courthouse, asking for justice in his death.

In court, there were two very different descriptions of what led up to Hernandez's death.

Prosecutors describe Thompson as attacking Hernandez for no reason.

"Within seconds of that confrontation, the defendant has the upper hand. He has taken John Hernandez, hurled him over his shoulder and thrown him on his back. He's on top of him, and he's striking him," prosecutor Jules Johnson said.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys say Hernandez was drunk and dangerous.

"The fatal mistake is his response to Mr. Thompson, telling him, 'hey, you can't do that'... to approach Mr. Thompson, to yell at him, and smack him in the eye," defense attorney Scot Courtney said.

Eight men and five women are on the jury.

Chauna Thompson will be tried separately later this year.

DEATH AT DENNY'S: The fight,fatality and fallout of a fateful night
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialman killedcaught on videofightHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Deliberation resume Saturday in deadly Denny's fight trial
Jurors retire for the night in deadly Denny's fight murder trial
DAY 6: State rests its case in trial of Terry Thompson
More deadly dennys fight
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News