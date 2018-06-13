WEATHER

Texas ranks No. 1 for child hot car deaths in the US

Meteorologist Elita Loresca takes a look at how fast temperatures can rise in a vehicle. (KTRK)

Texas has reached the top of a list that is of grave concern, especially during the summer.

According to KidsAndCars.org, the Lone Star State is No. 1 for child hot car deaths in the United States.

From 1990 to 2017, there were 120 child vehicular heatstroke fatalities in Texas involving children ages 14 and under.

Click here to see hot car death totals in your state (PDF)

A total of 836 children have died from heatstroke across the country after being left in hot cars over the last 17 years, according to the organization, which aims to prevent the numerous ways children are killed by vehicles.

Never leave a child unattended inside a car, even for a minute.

In the video above, ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca shows how quickly temperatures can rise to dangerous and life-threatening levels.

What should you do if you see a child left alone in a hot car?
What to do if you see a child left in a hot car.

