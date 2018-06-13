This cute Sugar Lander has a sweet reaction as the Republic truck comes by for a trash pickup. Want to say hello to the Republic Waste service operator or just want to know your services days? Check out https://t.co/oQh77BABZl. #sltx #republicservices #sugarlandtx pic.twitter.com/BGozSNKmKc — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) June 12, 2018

Garbage men took away the trash but then delivered a special surprise to an excited 3-year-old in Sugar Land.When it's garbage day, it's a big deal to Liam Aleman and his grandmother.The two have bonded over watching the large trucks haul away the trash.Well the garbage men took notice and delivered a tiny garbage can just for Liam.His father, Jason, says he's even learned what to do to get them to honk the horn."How does it go?," Jason asked."Beep beep," Liam said.Liam says he plans to use the tiny garbage can for something more practical than trash. He plans to use it as a cup for drinking.