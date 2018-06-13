CAUGHT ON VIDEO

CUTE VIDEO: Garbage truck driver surprises kid with a toy in Sugar Land

EMBED </>More Videos

An eager 3-year-old in Sugar Land was surprised with a special toy from his friend, the garbage man. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Garbage men took away the trash but then delivered a special surprise to an excited 3-year-old in Sugar Land.

When it's garbage day, it's a big deal to Liam Aleman and his grandmother.

The two have bonded over watching the large trucks haul away the trash.

Well the garbage men took notice and delivered a tiny garbage can just for Liam.



His father, Jason, says he's even learned what to do to get them to honk the horn.

"How does it go?," Jason asked.
"Beep beep," Liam said.

Liam says he plans to use the tiny garbage can for something more practical than trash. He plans to use it as a cup for drinking.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygarbagetruckstoyscaught on videosurpriseSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
ER doctor caught on video mocking and cursing at patient
Man goes on public racial rant
Mom records what she calls racist encounter with man at hotel pool
Trial begins for man accused in deadly fight outside Denny's
Close encounter with gators on Lake Livingston stuns boaters
More caught on video
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
Fundraiser held to assist activist Johnny Mata in battle with cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News