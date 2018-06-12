POLITICS

North Korea summit sparks hope to Houston families waiting on MIA soldiers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Velasco Family will receive closure nearly 70 years later, following the meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston family received an unexpected spark of hope all due to the historic North Korea summit.

Nearly 70 years later, David Velasco still remembers one of the toughest moments of his life.

"It was a horrible day," Velasco said. "My mom screamed and hollered like you wouldn't believe."

His brother, Frank Velasco, was killed in the Korean War.

"The Chinese snuck up behind them," Velasco said. "While they were all there laying there shivering, they came up from behind."

RELATED: After summit, Trump announces halt to US-South Korea 'war games'
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump and Kim Jong-Un have concluded their historic summit in Singapore.



A second sting came when Frank's mom was told his body wasn't coming home.

"I remember riding with her to the homes of returning veterans," Velasco said. "It was always the same. She would come out crying. They didn't have nothing for her."

But thanks to a handshake and summit, decades of heartbreak might be coming to an end.

North Korea told President Trump it would return MIA remains to the U.S.

"It means I need to reinforce my determination to not give up because it gets harder, and harder to keep going and keep going," Velasco said.

Until the summit, waiting hasn't been easy, it's a pain heard in David's poems.

"To know someday we'll meet again," Velasco's poem reads. "That there is no doubt. But till that day has come for me I must continue on."

It's a mission David's been on since his mother asked him to pray while holding his brother's photo.

It's a homecoming that might finally remove the "M-I-A" from this cemetery slab and give David closure he desperately seeks.

"It would mean the world to me if he came home," Velasco said.

It's a thought made possible due to an improbable meeting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldnorth koreapoliticsfamilymilitaryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
More Politics
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News