A man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly sent child pornography to an undercover Montgomery County officer.Timothy Dale O'Brien, 49, is accused of sending the officer a video showing a girl between the ages of 10 and 12 years old engaging in a sexual act with a man.According to charging documents, the undercover officer, posing as a 28-year-old woman on the KIK mobile messenger app, first made contact with O'Brien last November.The suspect, using the handle "Timotheeeo," allegedly caught the investigator's eye after posting video in a group showing a naked baby boy kneeling next to a bed, facing the genitals of a naked woman.The undercover officer messaged Timotheeeo, who began engaging in conversation, even supplying his telephone number to the officer over the course of the next month.Charging documents allege the investigation took another turn when, on Dec. 6, 2017, O'Brien sent a message to the undercover officer saying, "Here's something that'll make you feel good..."The video depicting the underage girl having sex was deemed child pornography, setting into motion a six-month search for clues that would lead officers to O'Brien.Using the suspect's telephone number and data released to law enforcement by KIK and the man's mobile phone service, officers tracked down O'Brien, who lives in Loving, a town just two hours northwest of Dallas-Ft. Worth.O'Brien was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and has been booked on a $50,000 bond.