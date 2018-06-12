POLITICS

President Trump fires back at Robert De Niro after Tony Awards rant

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump responded Tuesday to Robert De Niro's expletive-laden rant at Sunday's Tony Awards. (KGO-TV)

Alicia Luce
WASHINGTON --
President Trump responded Tuesday to Robert De Niro's expletive-laden rant at Sunday's Tony Awards.

The actor was bleeped when he used the F-word.

De Niro got a standing ovation from the audience.

Tuesday afternoon, President Trump tweeted: "Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.' I guess he doesn't realize the economy is the best it's ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!"

The President tweeted while on Air Force One, as he flies back to the United States following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrobert de niroPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumprepublicanstony awardsactor
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
More Politics
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News