HEALTH & FITNESS

Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid

EMBED </>More Videos

How to avoid sea lice

Sea lice aren't lice at all. They aren't even insects.

Actually, they are tiny larvae of the thimble jelly fish.

Sea lice stings typically occur when they become trapped between a bathing suit and skin.

The best way to avoid being stung is to be aware of reports and also to wear skin-tight swimwear. The tight swimwear will prevent the sea lice from getting between your swimsuit and your skin.

Symptoms of a sting include an itchy rash and small blisters. More severe reactions can include fever, chills, headache and nausea.

If you are stung, take off your swim suit and take a shower.

If a rash appears, use cooked oatmeal or calamine lotion over the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeachesoceansjellyfishlice
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News