SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe HS students meet with Houston Texans players

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness Sports Director Greg Bailey looks at the special day made for the Santa Fe HS football team at Texans minicamp. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans were back at practice Tuesday for the first day of veterans minicamp, but football wasn't the only thing on their mind.

The players took some time to talk to members of the Santa Fe High School football team. The team was on the training fields, taking in the Texans' workout.

The teen players also got to line up and get autographs, as well as talk with the pros after practice.

EMBED More News Videos

Santa Fe HS students meet Texans players



Texans players said the smiles from the young men were all the thanks they'll ever need. They say they were glad to help the Santa Fe community heal after the horrific school shooting last month.

Two football players were among the 10 killed in the shooting. They were certainly on the Santa Fe players' minds Tuesday, as well as the outpouring of support they have received.

The Texans organization also pledged $100,000 for grief counseling and support services for the survivors in Santa Fe.

RELATED: In their corner: J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery
EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt visited some of the Santa Fe shooting survivors, bringing them some much-needed joy.

RELATED: JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School victims
EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansSanta Fe High School shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
Beto O'Rourke talks to Santa Fe High School students
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News