The 41st President wants to thank everyone for their kind birthday wishes, which are still pouring in. pic.twitter.com/vzJzxPYJPf — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) June 12, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush responded to birthday wishes Tuesday, saying he is "truly touched and overwhelmed" by the messages he's received."And although I have seen them all, I can no longer answer them all," he said in a statement. "My 94-year-old hands would rebel."Bush said he is blessed with "the world's most loving family," and he feels "the love of the best friends a man ever had.""My heart is full on the first day of my 95th year," he said.