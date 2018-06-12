Man wanted for attacking 83 year old at northwest Harris Co. gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

83-year-old robbed at gas station in northwest Harris County (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris Co. Sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for a man seen attacking an elderly person outside a gas station.

It all happened at Exxon gas station on FM 1960 and Stuebner Airline.

The assault was caught on camera on Wednesday, June 2 around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators say the 83-year-old victim was filling up his truck, when the suspect walked over to him and threw him to the ground and then stole his wallet.

The suspect is described as a white man with a shaved head and light brown goatee. He has a distinct tattoo on his left forearm.

In the video, you can see the victim get up and chase after the suspect trying to get his wallet back.

He is knocked to the ground again when the suspect gets into a car and hits the man with the car door.

A clerk inside the gas station, who called 911, tells Eyewitness News the victim was shaken with cuts and bruises.

"He was saying that the guy came over to him, talking to him and, I guess, I don't know if he caught him off guard and took his wallet and knocked him down," said Nidia Bermudez.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

You can all anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyelderlygas stationHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News