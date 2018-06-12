SUMMER FUN

Free summertime activities in Galveston

Free summertime activities in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Worried about spending too much money this summer? No worries! Galveston has plenty of free activities that won't be taxing on your wallet.

You won't have to pay a thing to do things such as going to the beach, fishing (you do, however, need a fishing license), riding your bike along the seawall, or stopping by the art galleries on Post Office Street.

Free sandcastle building lessons are being held at Stewart Beach this summer from June 2 through August 18. The classes will begin with an instructor building a sandcastle from 8-11 a.m., followed by lessons at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Supplies will be provided!

The Galveston Island Family Beach Challenge returns to Stewart Beach on June 17, July 22, August 19 and September 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this challenge, a portion of Stewart Beach will be turned into a giant obstacle course allowing families to compete in life-size versions of classic games. Participants also have a chance to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card plus tickets to popular Galveston attractions. For rules and to register, visit www.galvestonchallenge.com.

And if you have a few dollars to spare, other affordable options include visiting the Pier 1 Theater, going to the Texas Seaport Museum and 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA, enjoying the Pirates! Legends of the Gulf Coast Museum, and more as entry fees for these options cost between $2 and $8.

For more ideas on free summertime activities and events in Galveston, go to galveston.com.
