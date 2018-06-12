FOOD & DRINK

Build-your-own spot Mod Pizza comes to Uptown Houston

Mod Pizza opens new Gallera area location (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new fast-casual pizzeria has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mod Pizza, the fresh arrival to Uptown is located at 5174 Richmond Ave., near the Galleria.

The chain, with eateries throughout the country, touts its artisan-style pizzas and salads that are customized and made fresh daily. Patrons can choose from over 30 toppings, all for one price. Pre-designed options include the Lucy Sunshine with Parmesan, mozzarella and artichokes, and the Dominic with white sauce, Asiago cheese and mild sausage.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Mod Pizza has made a promising start.

Kelly M., who reviewed the pizzeria on June 8, wrote, "Love seeing a Mod Pizza open here! I've always been a fan of the delicious, build-your-own-pizza joint, but this one was different. I've never seen a more friendly staff that was excited to be at work, and it made my whole experience feel very personal!"

Yelper Kathy T. added, "Super clean and friendly staff. The dining area is pretty large and spacious. They're generous with their toppings and you can stack on whatever you like."

Head on over to check it out: Mod Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
