MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A waterfront Mediterranean and contemporary style mansion is up for sale in Magnolia.

The 6-bedroom mansion with a listing price of over $3,100,000 sits on 10.76 lush acres in Woodlane Forest, and is on a private island!

The gated entry leads to a charming bridge, beautiful circular drive and a home with panoramic lake views.

When walking inside of the home, the future owner will be greeted with a dramatic foyer and sweeping staircase.

Other features include hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, extensive balconies, three fireplaces, an elevator for convenience and beautiful detail.

Read more about the property on HAR.com.
