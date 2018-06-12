It was a hot summer day, so what else was a bear to do but take a dip in the pool?A California family that lives at the edge of the Angeles National Forest just east of Altadena recorded a furry visitor to their backyard.The bear padded into the backyard Monday around noon, scoped out the pool and lowered itself in backward over the edge.It paddled around a bit, just enough to cool off, and then got out of the pool and left the property to go hang out in a nearby tree. Eventually, the bear moved on.The family believes they've seen the same adult bear in their neighborhood before.