PETS & ANIMALS

Bear takes a dip in California family's pool

EMBED </>More Videos

A bear wandered out of the Angeles National Forest and took a dip in an Altadena family's backyard pool. (KABC)

ALTADENA, Calif. --
It was a hot summer day, so what else was a bear to do but take a dip in the pool?

A California family that lives at the edge of the Angeles National Forest just east of Altadena recorded a furry visitor to their backyard.

The bear padded into the backyard Monday around noon, scoped out the pool and lowered itself in backward over the edge.

It paddled around a bit, just enough to cool off, and then got out of the pool and left the property to go hang out in a nearby tree. Eventually, the bear moved on.

The family believes they've seen the same adult bear in their neighborhood before.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearwild animalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News