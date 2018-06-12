Less legroom, smaller seats, bad food.We've all heard the complaints about flying, but some airlines are now working to create a healthier in-flight experience.They're adding things like organic food, in-flight exercise videos, even brain wave monitors to help with jet lag."I think we're seeing more concern from the airlines about passengers' health because the planes are becoming less comfortable," said travel expert George Hobica.Hobica says the airlines are looking to make up for less space with improvements in other areas, like the food they offer.More nutritious options are now available on many airlines, though some are doing it better than others.Dr. Charles Platkin, who releases an annual survey on airline foods, says Delta leads the pack."They're becoming more transparent about what they're serving, meaning they're telling you whether it's GMO or not, whether it's vegan or not," Platkin explained.Some companies, like Turkish Airlines, even offer special teas that claim to reduce the effects of stress, indigestion and sleep-loss on flights.Dr. Platkin says there's evidence food can dictate mood, and that's on the airlines' radars.Many also offer more than movies on the screen at your seat. Some in-flight entertainment now includes wellness videos and meditation apps.In addition to the sleep masks for jet lag, Lufthansa offers space-age seat cushions that give you more knee and legroom, and ergonomic headrests.United Airlines has bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue. They also pump humidity into the cabin of the Dreamliner to help with jetlag.Emirates offers special interactive amenity kits, including activities and health tips for a more relaxing travel experienceThere's even a mattress company paired up with American Airlines to offer products for better shut eye on long-haul flights.There's still not much you can do about cramped seating. But you can do some research before you book.Go online and look at seating charts to see which offer more legroom. In some cases, it's worth the extra price.