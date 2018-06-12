PETS & ANIMALS

Actor Justin Theroux adopts dog rescued after Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Justin Theroux has a new forever friend, a Harvey rescue dog named Kuma.

Actor Justin Theroux officially has a Texas connection.

He recently adopted a young pit bull who was rescued shortly after Hurricane Harvey by the group A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue.

The dog, who is now named Kuma, was shy, mangy and had medical issues, the rescue said on Instagram.

She was then saved from euthanasia and passed basic obedience training.

The group explained that it had been communicating with their high-profile adopter since March, not knowing that it was Theroux.

This past week, Kuma was transported from Conroe to New York City, where she's living it up in the Big Apple.

Theroux posted on Instagram about his new furry friend thanking all the organizations that helped make Kuma's adoption possible.

"You are the heroes who took Kuma from death and loved her back to life," he wrote about A Chance to Bloom.

Theroux said you can also visit A Chance to Bloom's website to make a donation in Kuma's name.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptionhurricane harveycelebritydogsConroeNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News