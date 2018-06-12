TRAFFIC

Highway 290 inbound now open to 5 lanes

Drivers tired of the congestion on SH-290 will finally get some relief. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hating the 290 drive is somewhat of a Houston past-time, but now commuters can see some measurable progress on the construction project that began in 2011.

As of Monday, all five eastbound mainlanes for US-290 from Pinemont to the 610 West Loop have reopened, following a total closure over the weekend to allow crews to place the lanes in its permanent configuration.

Later this year, crews will also build a Highway 6/ FM-1960 bridge over US-290.

TxDOT crews broke ground on the 290 widening project in June of 2011, and expect the project to wrap up by the first quarter of 2019.
Here's a look at what to expect from the construction on SH-288.

