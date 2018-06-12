SOCIETY

When trampoline meets water: Largest floating waterpark opens in Texas

Floating water park opens in Grapevine (KTRK)

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KTRK) --
What if we told you that you could bounce on water? You can, and you can do it right here in Texas.

Altitude H2O, a water-based trampoline park, recently opened in Grapevine.

It's a 25,000 square-foot floating waterpark located on Grapevine Lake and is the first of its kind in the area.

"We are always discovering new ways to make being outdoors and staying active fun for everyone," Kevin Mitchell, director of Grapevine Parks and Recreation, said in a press release about its partnership with Altitude Trampoline Park. "We're excited for this partnership and can't wait for citizens to enjoy this waterpark. Every addition and amenity we offer helps make our community a happier and healthier place to live and play."

The waterpark includes inflatable obstacles, climbers, slides and a trampoline. It also has designated areas for birthday parties and events.

The park had a soft opening on June 9, but its grand opening is this weekend.
