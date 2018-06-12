HOLMDEL, New Jersey --The so-called "Pooperintendent" appeared in a New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday.
A lawyer for Thomas Tramaglini says the superintendent of Kenilworth Public Schools will use his court appearances to correct what he called "falsehoods" about Tramaglini's behavior.
But Tuesday's appearance lasted just a few minutes.
His lawyer argued that he only got a clip of the video, not the whole thing. Court was adjourned until a later date so the attorney can review the video in its entirety.
The 42-year-old was arrested back in April when police say he was found defecating on the track at Holmdel High School.
The track team had been finding human feces on their track on a near-daily basis.
Tramaglini is on paid leave from his $147,504-a-year job.