Galveston County man accused of using lawnmower to throw rocks, injuring girl

EMBED </>More Videos

A 72 year old Galveston County man has been charged with using his riding lawnmower to pelt two people with rocks (KTRK)

A Galveston County man is accused of using a riding lawnmower to throw rocks at a woman and her daughter, injuring them both.

Johnny Dewitt Manning, 72, has been charged with injury to a child, a felony, criminal mischief of more than $2,500, which is also a felony, and misdemeanor assault.

This happened around 2:44 p.m. Saturday at a home on Moore Road.

According to court documents, a man told police he drove to the home to drop off his ex-wife, who is Manning's roommate, and her 9-year-old daughter.

The man claims that Manning doesn't like him and when he parked his SUV in front of the house, Manning drove his riding lawnmower through the front yard and spun it around at the end of the gravel driveway.

Authorities say rocks flew out from the lawnmower hitting the man's vehicle, the woman and the girl.

The suspect then drove back to the front of the house.

The SUV had two shattered windows on the passenger's side, dents, and damage to the paint, wheels and tires.

The woman suffered injuries to her face, while her daughter had a red mark on her nose and said that she felt pain when the rocks hit her.

Officials say video from the incident shows that the grass was cut and that Manning intentionally drove the lawnmower to the end of the driveway to throw rocks at the victims.

Manning was taken to Santa Fe Police Department jail, where he allegedly confessed to the crime and said that he would do it again, if given the chance.

He was held on a $46,500 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
children injurieslawnmowerGalveston County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News