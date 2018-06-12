Man found dead in parking lot of apartment complex in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors said they're worried about crime after a man was found dead in a parking lot.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston Tuesday morning.

Residents reported hearing gunshots around 3:30 a.m. at the Broadway Casa Apartments on 8405 Broadway.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after a man's body was found at an apartment complex.



As people were leaving for work a few hours later, they discovered the man's body and called police.

Police believe he may have been shot to death inside the apartment.

Detectives say the victim is a black man in his 20s. He has not yet been identified.

People showed up to the apartment complex to see if the man was someone they knew.

Neighbors in the area say they're concerned about the crime.

Tuesday's incident happened less than a block away from the bus stop where a grandmother of 12 was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend.

"You just wake up some morning and there it is. You may get a break in a couple of weeks, and then it's something else," said Dorothy Woodard, who lives nearby.

Authorities are asking witnesses or anyone else with information about the shooting at the apartment complex to come forward.
Follow Pooja on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicideman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
More News