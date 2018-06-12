Man found dead in parking lot of apartment complex in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston Tuesday morning.
Residents reported hearing gunshots around 3:30 a.m. at the Broadway Casa Apartments on 8405 Broadway.
As people were leaving for work a few hours later, they discovered the man's body and called police.
Police believe he may have been shot to death inside the apartment.
Detectives say the victim is a black man in his 20s. He has not yet been identified.
People showed up to the apartment complex to see if the man was someone they knew.
Neighbors in the area say they're concerned about the crime.
Tuesday's incident happened less than a block away from the bus stop where a grandmother of 12 was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend.
"You just wake up some morning and there it is. You may get a break in a couple of weeks, and then it's something else," said Dorothy Woodard, who lives nearby.
Authorities are asking witnesses or anyone else with information about the shooting at the apartment complex to come forward.
