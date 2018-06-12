Illinois officer receives award for rescuing boy running on busy highway

NAPERVILLE, Illinois (KTRK) --
Sergeant Anthony Mannino received the Naperville Police Department's life saving award Thursday because of a heroic act that was caught on video.

Last month, Mannino's dash cam captured a shocking sight showing a toddler running all by himself in the right lane of a busy highway.

The officer pulled over immediately and began chasing the boy, who ran away from him.

At one point, a large truck can be seen passing within a few feet of the approximately 1-year-old child at a high rate of speed.

Sgt. Mannino quickly caught up to the boy and pulled him out of harm's way.

According to the Naperville Police Department's Facebook page, the child "escaped his mother's watchful eye" and left his home.

No one was hurt in the incident.
