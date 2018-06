Do you have that 'Como Selena' look?If so, The Rustic restaurant in San Antonio will be hosting a Selena look-alike costume contest this Thursday, June 14.During this contest, as a celebration to the Queen of Tejano, the group Bidi Bidi Banda will be performing a variety of iconic Selena songs.Lucky winners will beaway with some shimmy prizes.Admission is free and the party begins at 6 p.m.So, put on that purple jumpsuit and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom on.